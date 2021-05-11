TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – There is nothing official yet, however it appears that the Ontario Government is likely to extend the current Stay-at-Home order until June 2, 2021.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said that the downward slide since the peak of the third wave in April still is not enough to pull back the restrictive measures.

The Minister is telling reporters that Ontario needs a “pretty significant drop” in case numbers and ICU admissions before removing the Stay-at-Home order.

“The medical experts have been very clear that we need to stay the course right now,” Minister Christine Elliott told media at Queen’s Park on Monday.

While number of cases across Western and Northern Ontario have continued to drop, there are increased numbers of the Variants of Concern.

There is growing speculation that the colour coded lockdown measures will be changed as well.

Developing…