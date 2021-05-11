Thunder Bay – Weather – We are headed, at least according to Environment Canada to a few days of more seasonable weather across the region.



We are all facing challenges with the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is sounding like Ontario will be extending the provincial stay-at-home order.

While that isn’t official yet, it is what the Minister of Health is saying. The stay-at-home order, which is due to expire on May 20, is likely to be extended by two weeks it then would last until June 2.

Today, get outside, get some sunshine. Get some fresh air into your lungs. Practice more kindness and more love and respect toward those around you.

Try something new today that will impact your life in a positive way. You can do this, remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

The forecast high today for Thunder Bay will be +14. Early in the morning skies will be clear and sunny. By noon there will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight the weather service is calling for clear skies with an overnight low of -1.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -3 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High of +14. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 0.

Peawanuck Weather

Peawanuck is headed for a daytime high of +16 for Tuesday. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will be cleaning near noon with winds becoming south 30 km/h this morning then west 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. .The UV index will be at 7 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be +2.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

For Kenora the high today will be 16 under sunny skies. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Low overnight +3.