If anything the pandemic has taught us, is the impact of helping each other. During these tough times, various companies, founders, social media influencers, artists, NGOs and social workers are offering help.Since last year, one person who has been working rigorously is Rahul Mehandiratta through his company Moment’s Expro.

Mr Rahul Mehandiratta founded Moment’s Expro in 2009, and it is one of the India’s most influential, reliable and trusted service by private and government officials amongst many management companies. Since last year, Mehandiratta is going to all the lengths to help establishing COVID-19 quarantine centres, providing logistic, setting containment zones and providing tent-age for the migrants struggling to return to their hometowns. In addition, the company provides temporary shelter, food and medical services for people in Delhi and NCR.

Rahul Mehandiratta’s Moment’s Expro has done such remarkable work. In 2019, adding feather to the cap was Moment’s Expro’s prestigious work for setting the platforms, tents, furniture logistic, lights etc. at our honourable Prime Minister’s Oath taking ceremony.Each of them was carefully curated by Mr Mehandiratta. The entrepreneur also received immense appreciation for curating the event with government CPWD.

Other top events in which Rahul Mehandiratta did phenomenal work were the Delhi Police At Home function , Delhi Police Raising day, Donald Trump and USA’s 1st Lady’s visit to India, Indian Navy Day and Navy Night, Indian Coastal Guards events, CM’sHouse Events,inauguration of the New Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi and many more.

Moments Expro is one of the global leading corporations specialised in the field of modular component systems for temporary as well as permanent space solutions .Services on hire basis for convering our nation with traditional tents,temporary structures,aluminium German structures, hanger type steel structure,high class illumination work ,modular grand stands and many more.Varying from tents and halls for events ,exhibition and shows to storage halls , hangars with industrial halls for productions, storage and trade .

With warehouse containers modules for various functions and with versatile space solution for emergency services , disaster relief and aid organisation .in addition to the distribution of our services tents and container modules moments Expro offers a wide range of temporary spaces solutions of any capacity on rent

About his company and his passion for serving the nation, Rahul Mehandiratta says, “Our main vision is to provide the best event management service to our nation. We are available for every mood and every move for every capacity. We are generating employment to thousands of skilled and semi skilled workers on hire bases and enchanting Indian tents with German technology. I also want to inspire today’s youth to make India proud and take a stand when your country needs you.”

Uday Rajveer Singh & Raghav Jain