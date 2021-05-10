Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to Monday. For May 10, 2021 in Ontario the Provincial Lockdown and Stay-at-home Order continues.



On the COVID-19 front, while cases of the virus are not explosive, there are growing numbers of the Variants of Concern in the region. Social distancing and keeping in your social bubble is key.

So is practicing kindness and respect toward each other.

Take the time this week to get out and get a daily walk and some fresh air. Keep your family and friends close, and work to make our city and region a better place.

You can do this, remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +2 this morning to start the day in Thunder Bay headed to a daytime high of +10. We are expecting skies to start becoming cloudy this morning. There will be fog patches early this morning. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue. However skies will begin clearing near midnight. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight -3. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

The daytime high in Sioux Lookout will be +9 under mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -7 this morning.

Tonight skies will be clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is -3 to start the morning in Sachigo Lake. Sunny skies with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for Monday will be 10. Wind chill -12 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is at the freezing mark in Kenora to start your Monday. Sunny skies will start Monday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High for the day will be 13.

Tonight will see a few clouds rolling in. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low -1 with the wind chill at -3 overnight.