A systematic approach is very necessary for you to fulfill your dreams. Several obstacles come in the line of one’s dream, but with whole determination, one can outlast any problem in their way. There are several individuals out there who dream of something, but only a few are there who can achieve it. The only difference lies between the two is absolute dedication and determination towards passion.

DJ Ankit Rohida, a charismatic DJ who is well known for playing commendable music in concerts and events believed that someone can only achieve his dream if that person has complete focus and determination towards the dream. “One thing I have learned in the long run of my career is that, when you keep working hard, believe in your dreams, and mark your goals, they’re easily achievable”, said Ankit.

DJ Ankit Rohida is a hardworking, passionate and dedicated individual, who thrived to turn his dreams into reality. His whole devotion towards his dreams made him one of the youngest and finest VDJ in India known for playing great Bollywood sets.

Ankit Jaipal Rohida goes as DJ Ankit Rohida began his career in 2014. In this career span of 7 years, Ankit has won several competitions like Symbiosis war of DJ’s held at blue frog Pune in 2018. With his utter dedication and determination, the amazing DJ got a chance to perform alongside Pritam Chakraborty, Boman Irani, Urvashi Rautela, Chunky Pandey and many more. The talented artist even shared stages with various legendary DJs of India such as Dj Suketu, Dj Akbar Sami, Dj Lemon, Dj Kaz and many more. His remixes are regularly featured on Gener Asian Radio (Houston), Radio Mirchi 98.3 Fm, Radio City 91.1. Ankit has performed at multiple cities across the globe like Dubai, Doha, and various parts of India.