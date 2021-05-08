Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have received several reports of recent telephone frauds targeting seniors.

In most cases, the victims did not transfer any funds to the callers.

The fraud referred to as the “Emergency Scam” or “Grandparent Scam” has been around for years, but has recently been reported in the Greenstone Area again. In the typical scenario, a person receives a phone call from a con-artist claiming to be one of his or her grandchildren or children. The caller will then claim they are in some type of trouble and need money immediately. Typically they claim to have been in a car accident or in trouble with police in a foreign country and need money.

Wanting to help their grandchild the victim sends money by credit card or a money transfer such as Money Gram or Western Union.

This scam has different variations, but is predominantly directed towards seniors.

To guard against becoming a victim, police advise you to first check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information BEFORE sending money or providing credit card information by phone or e-mail. Members of the public can visit www.opp.ca for tips on protecting yourself and your family from fraud.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: