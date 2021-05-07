Building a team of people can be challenging, especially in the workplace. Everyone has a part to play in the team’s overall success, and if they don’t do their part, the whole unit can suffer. Therefore, it’s important to know how to make the perfect group of employees. Real estate agent, coach, and professional boss, Adrian Bo has lots of ideas about building the most effective teams.

First, teams need to have motivation. “If you don’t pay your employees enough or don’t treat them with the value they deserve, they’re not going to want to help your company as much as they can,” says Bo. “If you make them feel valued, they’re more likely to make your business run smoothly.”

Next, work to find what unites your team as people. You might find that they have many of the same challenges and passions. It might also involve figuring out how your team feels about a project and adjusting it to their desires and needs. “A happy team is the most important thing to sell houses or make any of your other dreams a reality,” he says.

You should also be clear about their roles and responsibilities. If everyone knows what they need to do to reach your shared vision, they can complete their tasks on time. If not, things might slip through the cracks, or projects could even be done twice by accident. Lastly, create a culture of learning. “Your group might be the best they can be now, but what about five years in the future? You need to make sure that they keep up with new things that are happening in your industry and new technologies they need to use. As their boss, keeping them learning is your responsibility.” You can accomplish this by providing books, teaching workshops, or scheduling time for employees to take online classes.

Having an effective team is one of the things that has brought Adrian Bo success. If you’re interested in becoming more successful, it is important to build your team and keep it in good shape for years to come.