DRYDEN – NEWS – On May 5, 2021 at approximately 6:38 am officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Machin Volunteer Fire Department and Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, Mutrie Township (west of Dryden).

The investigation revealed two commercial motor vehicles collided, blocking Highway 17. No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

As a result of the investigation; Tejinder SINGH, 27 years old of Winnipeg, MB has been charged with the following offence:

Unsafe Move Lane or Shoulder- Highway Traffic Act 154(1)(a)

Highway 17 is now re-opened.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 when they observe a dangerous driver.