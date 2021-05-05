Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The cooler and wetter weather does have one positive, it reduces the risk of wildfires.



There were no new fires in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of May 5.

One new fire was discovered in the evening hours of May 4 after the previous update was issued. Red Lake 1 is located at the landfill site of the remote community of Sandy Lake First Nation. The 3.5 hectare fire is under control.

The fire hazard is mainly low across the Northwest Region with pockets of moderate hazard along the Manitoba boundary and the far north areas of the Nipigon sector. A small zone of high hazard is present in the Fort Frances sector.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.