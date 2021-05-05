Have you ever wondered what a quote is? Surely, you have heard many tossed around and even lent support to many yourself. However, quotes are so deeply interwoven within the culture that their importance is almost lost on those who use them. A quote is the essence of a lifetime, the spirit of a step whether one takes that step at work or outside it. It’s the easiest way to remember life’s most important lessons. In short, quotes are like street lamps lighting up the darkest alleys of our minds. They preach without preaching. They teach without teaching. And they matter in business as much as in life, as you’ll see in the following quotes by digital branding and marketing expert Suhit Amin.

“Social media marketing has become the dominant advertising method.”

“Digital marketing is changing the way we use social media platforms.”

“You must know your target audience.”

“Get your content in front of the right people at the right time.”

“Research trends and purchasing behavior to fine-tune your product and/or service.”

“Social media kept people from losing their minds in2020.”

“Due to quarantines and lockdowns, online communities and audiences formed faster than ever.”

“Engage with your followers for greater success.”

“Your online reputation can determine the fate of your business.”

“Word of mouth has gone online and the whole planet can hear.”

Coming from a well-respected brand builder, these quotes can double as a how-to guide to ensure the success of your business. Not only will social media help your company be visible to a global audience, it is free. You no longer need a substantial marketing/advertising budget, just a social media manager who knows how to utilize platforms effectively.

Keep in mind, social media is not one and done after a posting. Your company needs to be ready to interact with people. This circles right back to word of mouth being online rather than in person. If someone is unhappy, it’s going to be out there for the world to see.

How your company handles the situation will be a make it or break it moment. In these cases, use social media to your advantage so you can correct the situation and showcase good customer service skills. This can boost your reputation exponentially and let people know you strive to provide a great customer experience. If anyone knows the value of this, it is Suhit Amin.