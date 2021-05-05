THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Robert Wray GORDON, a 42-Year-Old Thunder Bay man has been arrested and now faces charges of Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of magic mushrooms, and breach of trust by a public officer.

Gordon is a staff member at the Thunder Bay District Jail where he is a correctional officer.

The arrest happened when Thunder Bay Police made a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon on John Street Road.

Police during that stop found cocaine and put Gordon under arrest.

Police officers then got a search warrant for Gordon’s residence in the 200 block of Mercedes Drive. That is where officers seized a quantity of magic mushrooms, and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Gordon was released from custody with a future appearance in court.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.