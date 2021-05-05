BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that April 2021 monthly revenues grew by an impressive 31% Month over Month (MoM), and trading volumes set another consecutive monthly record at ~$147 million1.

Further, Netcoins would like to update shareholders with the following key metrics from April:

Monthly revenues hit a new record high of ~$1.55 million

Monthly Active Users has grown by 37% MoM

Daily verified users (full KYC) grew by 38% MoM

Trading margins continue to track above 1%

1All figures are preliminary and unaudited and subject to final adjustment. Numbers above do not include revenue from subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group, and hence do not represent complete revenues for BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks “In April we set another new high watermark for revenue and transactions on the Netcoins platform. Our customers continue to find amazing support from our team and product, and we continue to welcome a high volume of new customers to crypto investing and trading each month. We also continue to scale our infrastructure to support our customers with a seamless technology experience. We look forward to providing more updates as the business grows.“

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO