Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are a few weather advisories in effect. Environment Canada says that there is the possibility for patchy freezing rain for a couple of areas around Thunder Bay and up the north shore of Lake Superior. This will impact travel along Highway 17 and 11 south of Lake Nipigon.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

The provincial lockdown continues as well as the stay-at-home order. As an aside, yesterday speaking with a man who has recovered from COVID-19, and is continuing weeks later to deal with the ramifications of this virus it really drove home just how serious this virus is and how dangerous it can be. Keep your social distancing, keep your social bubbles going, keep on the hand-washing and hand-sanitizing.

Being kind and being respectful makes a real difference. You can do this, remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -1 in Thunder Bay to start the day. We are forecasting mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers later this morning. There is a risk of freezing rain early this morning. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight, the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low +1.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is right at the freezing mark to start the morning. There will be mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Wind will be northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is -1 to start the morning in Washaho Cree Nation. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High of +3. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. Low minus 1.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud for the Lake of the Woods region of Ontario today. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. A more spring-like high of +10. Wind chill is making if feel like -5 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low zero.