Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a travel trailer fire on the 300 block of North Cumberland at 03:55 am, early Tuesday morning.

The first arriving Pumper encountered a fully involved 5th wheel trailer very close to large structure with flames lapping upon the building.

A second alarm was called. Bring a total of 6 Pumpers and an Aerial Ladder responding.

The first arriving unit stretched a 45mm attack line with the second unit right behind catching a nearby Hydrant.

The building was evacuated by the third arriving unit as a precaution, and let back in once the fire was deemed under control

The fire in the trailer was quickly knocked down and all danger to the nearby building mitigated.

The second alarm was canceled.

The trailer was searched and no persons were found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but not believed to be suspicious in nature.