Thunder Bay – NEWS – Other impact of COVID-19 as the popular Hymer’s Fall Fair has announced the 2021 version will be virtual.

“In order to keep the health and safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, and fair-goers first and foremost, the Hymers Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors has decided, for the second year in a row, to hold our beloved fall fair virtually in 2021,” says the Fair’s Board in a statement issued to media.