Thunder Bay – NEWS – Other impact of COVID-19 as the popular Hymer’s Fall Fair has announced the 2021 version will be virtual.
“In order to keep the health and safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, and fair-goers first and foremost, the Hymers Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors has decided, for the second year in a row, to hold our beloved fall fair virtually in 2021,” says the Fair’s Board in a statement issued to media.
“We hope that everyone will watch for and share our posts, as we bring as much of the fall fair to you as possible. now that we have a “virtual“ year under our belts, the board is working harder than ever to make this year’s 109th virtual Hymers Fall Fair even better!
“We know these times are challenging and we hope that everyone is doing their best to keep safe, with the anticipation that we will all be together again soon.”
The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition has also cancelled for 2021.