Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Madison MESSETAWAGEESIC.

Madison was last seen at about am. on Monday, May 3 in the area of Memorial Avenue and the Harbour Expressway. She was reported as missing to police on Tuesday, May 4.

Madison is an Indigenous female standing about 5’7” tall with a slim build. She has brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black and white shoes, and white jogger with a white stripe.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this teen please call police at 684-1200 or provide tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.