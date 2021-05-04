GRASSY NARROWS – Hilary LAND was reported missing from the First Nation Territory of Grassy Narrows on May 3rd, 2021. Hilary LAND is described as a First Nations female, average build with dark brown hair.

Treaty Three Police Service are requesting assistance in locating this person who is believed to be in the community of Grassy Narrows.

In the event that you have seen Hilary, or have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Treaty Three Police Service at 1-(888)-310-1122 or your nearest Law Enforcement Agency.