Thunder Bay – Police have arrested Desomond Jarrell KEEWAYKAPOW, an eighteen-year-old male in connection to an assault investigation following a Friday morning incident on the city’s south side.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the area of Limbrick Street and Redwood Avenue just before 3 am on Friday, April 30 following reports of an injured male.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had sustained serious injuries. His injuries are believed to be the result of an assault.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in this investigation.

As a result of continued investigation, police were able to identify, locate and arrest a male suspect in the afternoon hours of Friday, April 30.

Desomond Jarrell KEEWAYKAPOW, 18, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Aggravated Assault.

KEEWAYKAPOW appeared in bail court on Saturday, May 1, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Monday, May, 3.

The accused and victim were known to each other.

The male victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.