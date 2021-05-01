Thunder Bay – COVID-19 News – Manitoba continues to fight against violations of provincial orders. Twenty additional tickets were issued to people who attended the “Freedom Rally” in Winnipeg as provincial health officials continue their investigation of a protest rally at The Forks in Winnipeg.

There were two arrests and two tickets issued at a similar rally in Thunder Bay on Tuesday.

Thunder Bay Police and health officials in the city have not issued further information of any other pending charges for violations of the Ontario Provincial Health Regulations at the Waverly Park or Hillcrest Park rallies in the city.

The Manitoba government in a statement says that officials continue to take strong action to protect Manitobans and advises that personnel empowered to enforce public health orders will be out in full force this weekend.

There are apparently gatherings place in Winnipeg at The Forks and another protest being talked about on Social Media in Winkler.

“Enforcement officers will be present at any rallies, large gatherings, and events this weekend and will be closely monitoring events, including collecting video evidence, in support of ticketing for non-compliance with public health orders,” according to the Manitoba Government.

“Officials advise the choice to defy public health orders is a serious offence and violators will be held to account”.

In Manitoba, officials are continuing their efforts in follow-up and investigation of last week’s rally at The Forks. This event remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

Manitobans are urged to continue reporting compliance and enforcement issues by visiting www.manitoba.ca/COVID19 and completing the reporting form, or by calling 204-945-3744 or (toll-free) 1-866-626-4862 and pressing option three on the call menu.