Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There remain lower numbers of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reporting area. For Saturday the Health Unit is reporting seven new cases. That is the good news.

The bad news is there are another five cases of the Variants of Concern.

Four of the cases are from close contact. Two are from Travel Outside of Northwestern Ontario. One case is from no known exposure.

There are sixteen cases resolved. Currently there are 54 active cases.