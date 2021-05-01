Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario Health officials have reported 3,369 new infections of COVID-19. This is a drop from 3,887 cases of the virus reported on Friday.

Another 29 people have died as a result of the virus, raising the Ontario death toll to 8,079.

There are currently 2,152 COVID-19 patients in tOntario hospitals. There are 900 patients who are in intensive care.

The province recorded a positivity rate of 7.3 per cent as just under 47,000 tests were completed in the past 24 hours.

Toronto has remained the COVID-19 hot spot in Ontario.

Toronto Police Service has implemented dedicated enforcement teams which have laid 230 Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) charges in the first week of operationing.

Toronto Police have made their focus mostly on large indoor events being held at short-term rentals, and in closed bars and restaurants.

Police say that “This enforcement approach is informed by public health advice that indoor settings present an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Inspector Matt Moyer says, “The pandemic presents both public health and public safety risks. We have an enforcement team in every Division across the city and officers are dispersing large gatherings daily and laying charges against those who are ignoring the emergency order.”

Officers from the 16 teams have attended 315 incidents since April 22, 2021, including 105 calls for gatherings since Monday. While Toronto’s downtown area continues to generate the most calls, the Service is responding to reports across the city.

Inspector Moyer adds, “As we head in to the weekend, we are discouraging anyone who is thinking of attending or hosting a gathering, and reminding them that, if they do, they may very well expect the police in attendance as well. Please work with us to keep the city safe. Don’t attend parties or large gatherings. Stay home and stay safe.”

Hot Spots for COVID-19

There are 1,050 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 819 new cases in Peel, 286 new cases in York Region, 158 new cases in Ottawa and 157 new cases in Durham.

Thunder Bay has seven new cases as of this morning. However there are five cases of the Variant of Concern which is very concerning.