Thunder Bay – WEATHER – This morning, the hotspot in Ontario at 9.8 ° C is Fort Frances. Let us all hope spring is finally letting old man winter get to bed until next November.

It is May 1st, only 238 shopping days ’til Christmas. Kidding!

As we head to warmer weather, remember we are still under a provincial stay-at-home order. For Thunder Bay we are seeing, so far, lower COVID-19 numbers. That doesn’t mean all is well and we can go back to business as usual. It means the efforts and sacrifices we are all making is hammering down this virus.

So lets not let up. Keep up. Keep to your social bubble, keep distancing, follow the latest rules. Yes Ontario it is not easy, but it is necessary.

You can do it! “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +6 at 07:00 am EDT in Thunder Bay as we head to a high of +15. There will be a few showers which will be ending this morning then clearing. The showers should help trim down the dust that street and sidewalk sweepers are leaving behind. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight clearing late this evening. Low plus 1.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is +4 headed to a high of 16 for Sioux Lookout. There will be a few showers ending this morning then clearing skies. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Low overnight of +4.

Marten Falls Weather

It is currently +5 in Marten Falls. Skies are cloudy, with the forecast calling for periods of light snow beginning this morning. That snow will be mixed with rain this morning. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h early this afternoon. Temperature falling to zero by this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Kenora Weather

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High +21 for the day. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight Clearing skies with an overnight low of plus 6.