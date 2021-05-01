Someone has rightly said – You don’t build a business, you build people, then people build the business. When you become the instrument in helping people recognize their potential, there’s no stopping their growth and eventually, you see your business grow in leaps and bounds. Dr. KV Satish, the founding chairman of DS-MAX Properties Pvt Ltd, has modeled this. Because he believes in this leadership principle – Leaders are not responsible for numbers, but they are responsible for the people who are responsible for the numbers.

Since the organization was founded in 2007, DS-MAX properties Pvt Ltd has been on the news for hitting big numbers in terms of projects they have handled to the astounding turn-overs they have seen. A record worthy achievement of DS-MAX properties is definitely this – the only real estate and developers company that has completed over 100+ projects, housing twenty thousand+ families in just 12 years since its establishment. And this is not any small feat to be achieved in a highly competitive and dynamic sector, and it clearly shows Dr. Satish’s leadership and people skills

Currently, Dr. KV Satish employs more than 500 staff and has built a brand that can stand the test of times. All of this was possible because of the immense faith he had in himself and the vision to build a community that experiences the absolute “Joy of Living” when he started the venture in 2007 – A time and season where there was no trend of being an entrepreneur, no how-to guides on entrepreneurship. With his knowledge and proper planning, he transformed from a dreamer to an achiever and bridged the gap between affordability and luxurious, amenities-filled homes.

Another factor that played a significant role in Dr. KV Satish’s and DS-MAX’s success is his relationship with his employees. From his first employee to the ones who work for him now speaks highly of his quality of understanding and his heart to provide a positive work environment where they thrive. He has created a transparent work environment where milestones are recognized, efforts and results are appreciated no matter how big or small. That’s why the company is known for its exceptional implementation of residential and commercial real estate projects across major Metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam (Vizag) and Hosur and has made a name for itself that stands out.

Apart from his business milestones, Dr. KV Satish is known for his philanthropy work. He founded two NGOs, namely – AASHRA Foundation and KVS Fans Charitable Trust. Both the NGOs have been actively carrying out philanthropic activities across Bengaluru and have adopted villages in the outskirts. Other social service activities conducted by them are blood donation, food distribution, eye donation, distribution of nutrition kits, distribution of wheelchairs, educational scholarship programs and eye cataract operations.

He’s been recognized for his achievements by various national and international organizations for his outstanding contribution to Real Estate and humanitarian work. A few to list are – the Gem of India Award, Real Estate Developer of The Year (Bangalore), Vasundhara National Award, The Great Son of Karnataka Award, Arch of Excellence Award, Infra Realty Achiever Awards, Bharat Gaurav National Award, was listed by Forbes under Globally Recognised Businesses and Leaders and several others.