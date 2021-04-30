Thunder Bay – Chiefs from NAN’s 49 First Nation communities will vote for members of the Executive Council (Grand Chief and three [3] Deputy Grand Chiefs) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, during the 39thKeewaywin Conference to be held August 10, 11 & 12, 2021, in an online virtual environment.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Head Electoral Officer Jocelyn Formsma has announced official notice of the 2021 election for the NAN Executive Council.

The Electoral Officer will accept candidate nominations from today (April 30, 2021) until June 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The official campaign period will commence once the official list of candidates is released on June 12, 2021, and will end on August 9, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

More information on the election process, the updated NAN Election Code, and nomination forms are now available on the NAN Election Website at www.nanelection.ca.

The election will be streamed live and available to view through the NAN Election Website.