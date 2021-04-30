TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – There are 1,269 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto today. Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 148,155 cases of COVID-19 in the city. There are 1,073 people hospitalized. To date, there have been 3,084 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 132,109 people have recovered.

Toronto continues to respond to COVID-19. This weekend, everyone is urged to do their part: stay home and follow public health guidance to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While outside of home for essential reasons, keep careful distance from people from other households and wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing may not be possible, even outdoors.

Case status data can be found on the Toronto Public Health’s reporting dashboard: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-latest-city-of-toronto-news/covid-19-status-of-cases-in-toronto/.

New groups became eligible for vaccination at City-operated clinics this week. Those age 55 to 59 were able to book appointments at City-run immunization clinics as of this morning and childcare workers in licensed childcare settings as of yesterday. As with other cohorts, the expanded eligibility drove a surge in booking for first dose appointments. Since late yesterday afternoon, more than 10,800 new first dose appointments have been booked at City-run clinics.

A full list of eligible groups with information on how to register for appointments is available on the City’s COVID-19: How to Get Vaccinated webpage: https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/?accordion=vaccine-eligibility