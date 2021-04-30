GREENSTONE – NEWs – There are several reports of fake $50 bills in the Greenstone area. Longlac and Geraldton businesses have been seeing the fakes.

Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to 3 separate incidents in the past week involving counterfeit fifty dollar bills being circulated in Longlac and Geraldton.

Retailers and members of the public accepting fifty dollar bills are cautioned to ensure the currency they are accepting is not counterfeit.

The following indicators have been observed on the counterfeit money that has been circulated to date:

The bills are thick paper not polymer;

The translucent plastic on these bills is actually just tape;

There are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill, or the corner may be just cut off;

In all examples the maple leaf on the left side is not translucent, and is not a hologram.

For information on detecting counterfeit currency, check out:

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/video/news/counterfeit-money-and-how-to-detect-it/vi-AADKhqS

For security features on the current fifty dollar bills, check out the bank of Canada website at:

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/bank-note-series/frontiers/