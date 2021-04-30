Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay has changed outdoor burning times.

Starting on May 1, outdoor burning hours will revert to the pre-pandemic, original permitted hours of 5 pm to 12 am daily after being extended on a short-term basis.

“The outdoor burning hours were extended from 12 pm to 12 am to allow families to have fires during the day while it was still light out,” said Fire Chief Greg Hankkio. “We’re going back to original hours as the days are becoming longer.”

He added that residents should still be following all Public Health guidelines, including that outdoor gatherings are not allowed, except with members of the same household.

Fire Stations are closed to the public due to COVID-19, so permits can only be renewed and applied for online. Permit rules and regulations are strictly enforced, and failure to obtain a permit or follow the permit rules will result in prosecution and fine.

For more information on permit rules and regulations, and to apply for or renew a permit, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/fire