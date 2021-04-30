KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Ontario Provincial Police are sharing a message on the Manitoba-Ontario provincial boundary.

The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to remind people coming into Ontario that they will not be allowed to cross if the reason they are traveling is non-essential.

The Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act was put in place to help protect the citizens of Ontario. If the rules are not being followed Police have the ability to impose penalties.