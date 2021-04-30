Toronto – COVID-19 Update – Toronto is working with its healthcare partners, pharmacies and Toronto Public Health to administer all available COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,150,918 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

The Team Toronto effort is focused on getting as many residents vaccinated as quickly as possible based on available supply. It is also expanding mobile vaccination efforts across Toronto to bring vaccine to the neighbourhoods most in need.

Starting at 8 a.m. today, vaccinations are available at City-operated immunization clinics for residents 55 years of age and older, and residents 45 years of age or older who live in hot spots. There are a number of groups (professions, medical conditions, and living situations) who are also eligible for vaccination at City-operated immunization clinics. Yesterday, childcare workers in licensed childcare settings also became eligible to book appointments at City-operated clinics through the provincial Booking Line.

Toronto residents 40 years of age and older can book vaccination appointments at participating pharmacies to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Anyone age 18 or older living in one of the 13 hot spot areas, can get vaccinated at community mobile or pop-up clinics. COVID-19 vaccines, no matter where you get them, are available free of charge. A full list of eligible groups with information on how to register for appointments is available on the City’s COVID-19: How to Get Vaccinated webpage: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/?accordion=vaccine-eligibility.

As of yesterday evening, approximately 353,600 people have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at a City-run clinic. Appointments at City-operated immunization clinics are available through the Province’s online booking system. Eligible residents are encouraged to book an appointment by clicking the blue “Book a Vaccine” button at www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or through phone by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900. For more information about what to expect when you get a COVID-19 vaccine please visit, http://covid-19.ontario.ca/get-covid-19-vaccine#how-to-schedule-a-vaccination

The City and healthcare partners are working to operate a total of approximately 22 clinics today, including mobile teams and on-site clinics, to vaccinate priority groups identified by the Province of Ontario’s priority framework. These clinics are only vaccinating those in the priority groups who have confirmed appointments.

City of Toronto immunization clinics

• Yesterday, held nine City-operated immunization clinics: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Malvern Community Recreation Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, The Hangar, Cloverdale Mall, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre and Carmine Stefano Community Centre.

• Vaccinated approximately 5,718 eligible residents.

• Today, will vaccinate approximately 5,861 people born in 1966 or earlier and people age 45 or older who live in hot spot neighbourhoods as identified by postal code. People without appointments should not attend a City-run immunization clinic.

Unity Health Toronto, Downtown East Toronto OHT and West Toronto OHT

• Yesterday, held two mobile clinics, a homebound outreach clinic, and three off-site clinics.

• Vaccinated 1,361 people who are age 18 and older living in hot spot neighbourhoods, priority hospital and community based healthcare workers, individuals living in congregate settings, members of the Indigenous community, shelter staff, transplant recipients and those receiving active cancer treatment and individuals with specific high-risk health conditions.

• Today, will hold two mobile clinics, a homebound outreach clinic, and two off-site clinics.

• Will vaccinate 976 people belonging to the same groups.

For more information, please visit https://unityhealth.to/

University Health Network

• Yesterday, held two on-site clinics and a mobile clinic.

• Vaccinated 3,485 people who are healthcare workers, long-term care staff, essential caregivers, patients with priority health conditions, Indigenous adults and individuals living in shelters.

• Today, will hold one on-site clinic and two mobile clinics.

• Will vaccinate 2,928 people who are age 18 and older living in hot spot neighbourhoods and individuals living in congregate settings.

For more information, please visit www.uhn.ca.

Michael Garron Hospital – East Toronto Health Partners

• Today, will hold one primary care clinic and a pop-up clinic.

• Will vaccinate 456 people who are 60 years and older, and Individuals with highest and high-risk chronic conditions and their essential caregivers.

• Today, will hold one pop-up clinic and deployed a mobile team.

• Will vaccinate 1,350 people who are age 18 years and older living in hot spot neighbourhoods, and Individuals living in congregate settings

For more information, please visit www.tehn.ca.

North York General Hospital – North York Toronto Health Partners

• Yesterday, held one mobile clinic.

• Vaccinated 1,010 people who are age 18 years and older living in hot spot neighbourhoods and homebound people.

• Today, will hold two mobile clinics.

• Will vaccinate 1,310 people belonging to the same groups.

For more information, please visit www.nygh.on.ca.

Scarborough Health Network

• Yesterday, held one pop-up clinic.

• Vaccinated 1,500 people who are age 18 years and older living in hot spot neighbourhoods.

• Today, will hold one pop-up clinic.

• Will vaccinate 1,500 people belonging to the same group.

For more information, please visit www.shn.ca.

Participating pharmacies in Toronto

• Toronto Public Health can confirm that as of yesterday morning, 212,736 people aged 40 and older received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies in Toronto since the provincial pilot began.

• An update on the number of vaccinations in Toronto pharmacies will be provided on Tuesdays and Fridays as information is made available twice a week.

The City, Toronto Public Health, hospitals and community healthcare centres are all working together to get Torontonians vaccinated as quickly as possible. Getting vaccinated protects individuals, their close contacts and the community. As vaccine supply for the general population becomes widely available from the Government of Canada and the Province, more than 350 clinics, including pharmacies and mobile clinics across Toronto, will vaccinate people following the priority framework established by the Province.

To view a map and search for clinic locations across Toronto, including City-run facilities, pharmacies and hospitals, please visit www.toronto.ca/COVID19vaccinemap.

Toronto, like all Ontario municipalities, is in the Shutdown Zone of the Province’s COVID-19 response framework and subject to a provincial Stay-at-Home order. Everyone in the city should be staying home except for essential reasons such as going out for groceries or exercise and being sure to stay as close to home as possible. Please review the City’s COVID-19: Guide for Residents for information on what is and is not permitted under provincial regulations and City bylaw at www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-reopening-recovery-rebuild/covid-19-guide-for-toronto-residents/.