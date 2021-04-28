Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – A good news day on the regional COVID-19 battlefront. There were only five new cases of the virus reported in the Thunder Bay District.

Four cases were from close contact, and one case from travel outside of the region.

Ten cases were resolved bringing the total number of active cases to 61.

Three of the five cases are in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities.

Two cases are in district communities.

Ontario Cases

3,480 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario. This is the fourth straight day the case number has been below 4,000.

The 7-day average has dropped to to 3,783.

Sadly there here have also been 24 more deaths.

Hospitalizations in Ontario are down to 2,281, however the number of patients in Intensive Care Units has tied the high of 877.