Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged a twenty-year-old southern Ontario woman, Corla Kerry-Ann GRAY following an investigation into a suspected home takeover on the city’s north side Tuesday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response (COR) and Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Units were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street to check on an individual’s welfare in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, April, 27.

The individual was believed to be a possible victim of a home takeover, and the residence was believed to be the site of ongoing drug-trafficking activity.

When officers entered the home they located a 20-year-old southern Ontario woman. Further investigation revealed the suspect had previously forced her way into the residence and refused to leave.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Corla Kerry-Ann GRAY, 20, of Brampton, Ont., faces charges of Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling.

Corla Kerry-Ann GRAY appeared in bail court on Wednesday, April 28 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.