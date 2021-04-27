WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Increasing COVID-19 numbers have Manitoba Health instituting new measures.
Manitoba has announced new restrictions to help combat COVID-19.
They will come into effect on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 12:01 AM and last until May 26, 2021
Updated Restrictions
- No visitors will be allowed at private residences either indoors or outdoors with certain exceptions allowing one visitor for people who live alone
- No indoor gatherings will be allowed, and outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10 people in public outdoor spaces only
- Retail stores will be limited to 25 per cent capacity, or 250 people, whichever is lower. Malls will be limited to 25 per cent capacity
- Patio dining will be restricted to groups of four people with no household restrictions. Food courts in malls will be required to close
- Gyms and fitness centres will be limited to 25 per cent capacity, but with a requirement for three meters (nine feet) of physical distancing
- Personal service businesses will be allowed to remain open at 50 per cent capacity, but appointments will be required
- Faith-based gatherings will be limited to 25 per cent capacity, or 10 people, whichever is lower with masks required at all times
- Spectators at outdoor sports and recreation facilities will be limited to one parent or caregiver spectator per youth participant if physical distancing is maintained
- Dance, theatre, and music schools will continue to be limited to 25 per cent capacity, but will now be limited to 10 people on site with one parent or caregiver spectator per youth participant if physical distancing is maintained
- Day camps will be permitted to have up to ten children indoors and outdoors
⠀Manitoba also plans to increase enforcement of the public health orders, including for self-isolation requirements. ⠀
⠀
In addition to these changes, enforcement will be enhanced in key sectors including for self-isolation requirements.