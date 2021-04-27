Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There were six new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Thunder Bay District today. There is also one additional case of a Variant of Concern.

The total number of cases is now at 66 with nine cases resolved in the past 24 hours.

Four Close Contact

Two Travel outside of District

All six new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Ontario COVID-19 Cases

Ontario is reporting 3,265 cases of COVID-19 and 34,000 tests completed.

There are 1,044 new cases in Toronto, 673 in Peel, 452 in York Region, 171 in Durham and 150 in Ottawa.

Ontario has 29 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period. In total, Ontario has seen 7,935 deaths related to the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Editorial Comment

COVID-19 moves when people carry it. It might not be fun to hunker down, with the recent colder weather many are feeling down, practicing common sense, kindness and respect for each other is really important.

Take the time today, learn something new. Find ways to increase your brain power.

Do you have a dream? Work toward achieving it. Use the time of the stay-at-home order to make a difference in your life.

Do you feel frustrated?

We all do. You are not alone in your frustration over this virus. The pandemic has hit hard on families, students, and businesses across the city and region.

What we will ask of you, don’t let that frustration magnify in action and behaviour that could hard you or your family or friends.

Ontario is under specific rules right now, following those rules respects the people on the front lines protecting you and your family.

It might be tempting to join in protests, heck the release of frustration by howling along with others might make a short respite. It also runs the risk of causing increased spread of the virus and making it harder for our province to end the lockdown and stay-at-home orders.

Like in any boxing match the word to fighters before the battle is simple – “Protect yourself at all times”.

Do that today and each and everyday and we will get through this.

James Murray