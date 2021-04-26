Thunder Bay – Mayor Bill Mauro has weighed in on a “Freedom Rally” being planned for Tuesday.

The Mayor says, “My Office has become aware of a Group that is planning to hold an event in Thunder Bay tomorrow, Tuesday April 27th, to protest against the public health guidelines that have been put in place to combat the spread of the Covid 19 virus. I reached out to Police Chief Sylvie Hauth, on the weekend, and she confirmed she had knowledge of the Event”.

“At this point in time, any large gathering is contrary to existing Provincial Orders. Any gathering that does not adhere to Provincial orders and public health guidelines is incredibly disrespectful to the Public, the vast majority of who are adhering to public health guidelines.

“Through the efforts of many we have made great strides in bringing down our numbers in recent weeks. Our frontline health care workers, and front line deliverers of other essential services have made tremendous sacrifices since the pandemic began. Our local businesses have been impacted by the shutdowns. Any event that risks increasing the spread of the virus and prolonging the lockdown is not welcome in our City”.

Going live from ontario Manitoba checkpoint 1 hour https://t.co/URtoUT3icc pic.twitter.com/0Adr3zm5Os — Chris Sky (@chrissaccoccia1) April 26, 2021

As the “Freedom Rally” attempted to enter Ontario, at least three vehicles have been turned back so far.

Seems like the idea of “blowing through the border” is not working as it was trumpeted in Maple Creek by Chris Sky.