Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 10 (ten) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are 11 cases with Variants of Concern being reported in today’s report.

The total number of current active cases is 69. Eight cases were resolved. Two people who were in hospital have been released.

Five of the cases are from close contact, three are from no known exposure, and two are from travel outside of Ontario.

All ten cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

The Health Unit report includes cases from Sunday.

Ontario Cases

Ontario is reporting 3,510 cases of #COVID19 and over 33,800 tests completed.

In the provincial hot spots, there are 1,015 new cases reported in Toronto, 909 cases of the virus in Peel, 391 cases in York Region, 244 of COVID-19 in Durham and 206 virus cases in Ottawa.