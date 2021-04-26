Rally Moved to Tuesday

Thunder Bay – After a rally in Winnipeg on Sunday, the “Freedom Convoy” is delaying their Thunder Bay event until Tuesday.

Event organizers are now promising that the event, a protest against COVID-19 restrictions will happening at 6:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, April 27.

Event organizers post on social media, “Chris Sky and his freedom convoy are landing in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, April 27th. We are hosting an event to celebrate their arrival, after a hugely successful tour across Canada, at Waverly Park at 6pm.

“Our intention with this event is to unite local people with our common goal of reclaiming our freedoms, taking back our lives, and letting the government know we’re not going to take their lockdown BS anymore!

Chris is a true FREEDOM WARRIOR like us and his acceptance of our offer to host him here in Thunder Bay is very exciting. We want to fill up Waverly Park with lots of our local FREEDOM WARRIORS to give him an awesome Northwestern Ontario welcome.”

With the Ontario / Manitoba provincial boundary currently closed, Chris Saccoccia, who also identifies himself as “Chris Sky” told a rally in Maple Creek Saskatchewan on Saturday that the group will “blow by” the restrictions like they ‘were not even there’.

In Saskatchewan, Premier Moe withheld the welcome mat for the ‘Freedom Convoy’ saying, “I don’t think this is any time for someone to be travelling halfway across the country to come in and to advocate for Saskatchewan people to be not wearing masks, not following public health orders, and doing it in an area where we have just had the very first few cases of … a bit more of a challenging virus”.

There was a rally in Winnipeg that led the City to shut down The Forks over concerns of virus spread.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaking on earlier events by Chris Sky says that he suggests MRI’s to find out “if they have a brain”.

The Premier who is in self isolation after a staff member was exposed to the virus has not commented on the planned Thunder Bay event.