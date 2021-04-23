Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay may have “Eye in the Sky” but with so many people with smartphones, it is very obvious there are potentially eyes everywhere.

“This matter is being investigated and administration is following up with the company who provides security at City Hall, and also with City staff who were present,” said Norm Gale, City Manager. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of City employees and the general public.”

Now, the City of Thunder Bay is in the process of investigating that security staff interaction. The COTB is looking how the staff engaged with patrons at the City Hall transit terminal and the conduct of everyone involved.

The city says that “Additional security was recently added by Thunder Bay Transit for the City Hall terminal after increased incidents of aggressive behaviour was being reported by transit drivers. In the event that a trespass notice needs to be issued to an individual for repeated incidents of aggressive behaviour, photos are taken on occasion to help identify the individual for other transit drivers.