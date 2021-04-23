Passion, Hardwork and knowledge of weight lifting made him the best Bodybuilder in Iran. He is an Iranian Hulk Hadi Choopan, aka Persian Wolf.

Bodybuilders are gaining popularity in the last few years, all thanks to fitness lovers love and affection towards athletes on social media platforms. Every competition related to Bodybuilding is now getting an amazing response. With this, we are seeing an all-new era of bodybuilders becoming social media influencers.

Persian Wolf, aka Hadi Choopan, we all know, is the biggest name in the Iran bodybuilding community. He is a role model for many who want to compete at the international level. Recently, Hadi Choopan said that he is all set to compete in Olympia in the US via his IG profile. This year certain issues held him back to compete in this competition.

With regular work in this field, Hadi Choopan has become an expert and reputed personality in the bodybuilding arena. He has changed the face of Iranian Bodybuilding by winning many titles worldwide. He has given new hope to all Iranians who want to compete at the highest level against the best of best.

Iran, as we all know, is a fantastic country highly blessed with superb talent. Athletes like Hadi Choopan give more confidence to top athletes who want to showcase their talent at the international level.

Many top coaches worldwide feel Hadi Choopan is a genius and can win many top battles. He is a hardworking and deserving talent who has made a solid name on an international level.”

It takes years of hard work to reach the level of Hadi Choopan, and he is not finished yet. His bodybuilding career is on, and we know that he will win many battles in the coming years.