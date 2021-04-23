Sioux Lookout – NEWS – Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau – Thunder Bay and the Sioux Lookout OPP Community Street Crime Unit, have arrested and charged one individual found transporting controlled drugs and substances into the Municipality on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2021.
After executing an arrest warrant at the airport, officers located and seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $28,000, as well as over $7,000 in Canadian currency.
Following their investigation, Billy STONEY Junior, 27 years old, of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Section 5(2)
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5,000, contrary to Criminal Code Section 354(1)(a)
- Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to Criminal Code Section 145(5)(a) x 3
and
Billy STONEY Junior was remanded into custody, and is to next appear in the Kenora Ontario Court of Justice on April 29, 2021, to answer to these charges.
None of the charges have been proven in a court of law, and all accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.
If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs in Sioux Lookout, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.