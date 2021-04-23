Sioux Lookout – NEWS – Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau – Thunder Bay and the Sioux Lookout OPP Community Street Crime Unit, have arrested and charged one individual found transporting controlled drugs and substances into the Municipality on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2021.

After executing an arrest warrant at the airport, officers located and seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $28,000, as well as over $7,000 in Canadian currency.

Following their investigation, Billy STONEY Junior, 27 years old, of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, has been charged with the following offences: