Ontario Sets New Record of 4,505 Cases of COVID-19

TORONTO – COVID-19 UPDATE – Ontario is reporting 4,505 cases of COVID-19 with 34 fatalities from the virus.

The province is also seeing increases in the numbers of variants in Ontario.

There are 1,257 new cases in Toronto, 1,232 in Peel, 412 in York Region, 247 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.

There have also been thirty-six cases of the double mutant variant B.1.617 of COVID-19 which was first discovered in India.

Public Health Ontario reports that six of the cases were detected through Public Health Ontario’s genomics surveillance program and that all were linked to people who had travelled internationally.

Canada has banned flights from India and Pakistan.

The other 30 cases of the B.1.617 variant were detected through Ontario’s COVID-19 airport and land border screening program.

All of the cases have been in the past several days.