Fort Frances – NEWS – On Friday April 23, Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols in the Boundary Lake Road area of Chapple Township.

During the patrols officers observed 3 youth breaking into a cabin in a wooded area. Officers arrested the youth and found them to be in possession of stolen property.

The youth were processed and released.

The OPP suggests that anyone with seasonal property in the Boundary Lake Road area make efforts to have it checked on and report any suspicious activity.

The OPP remind members of the public to secure their vehicles and belongings at all times regardless of where you live. Once thieves have experienced success in an area they will keep coming back. Increased lighting, securing all doors and windows and installing security systems are just a few ways to protect your family and property.

The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or access their website at: CrimeStoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 1-800-222-8477