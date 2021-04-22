HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, – Technology – A new study provides insights on the high degree of anxiety and self-consciousness experienced by the younger Zoom-focused work culture.

Respondents reported mental and emotional concerns as they spend an unprecedented amount of time in front of webcams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many companies now employing ZOOM and other video systems for working remotely, the study showed a significant correlation between younger professionals and reported impact of meeting on video. In the 18-24 age group, 64% commented on the following factors:

embarrassment over what can be seen in their backgrounds.

self-consciousness over physical appearance on camera.

feelings of peer pressure to have cameras on.

the fear of embarrassing disruptions by family members or pets at home.

being constantly distracted by other meeting expressions or movements during the meeting.

Other key findings include that 63% report that the number of meetings per week has substantially increased since the pandemic. And 61% of respondents indicated that all those meetings are conducted on video.

“Employers need to shift their policies and have candid conversations with their teams about how many meetings they are having and how they feel about meeting on video”, said Virtira CEO Cynthia Watson. “Especially as we move towards hybrid work models, virtual meetings with others aren’t going away – so employers have an opportunity to implement policies to improve well-being.”

Recommendations