Thunder Bay – NEWS – On Friday, Premier Ford announced sweeping new powers for Police in Ontario to stop people and vehicles as part of trimming back the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Public backlash started almost immediately. Groups across the province protested that the new rules were an overreach and violated civil liberties.

The Ford Government has now walked back those powers. Police officers no longer have the right to stop any pedestrian or driver in Ontario to ask why they’re out or to request their home address.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made the change late Saturday.

The new rules will allow police to stop people only if they feel that they have a valid reason to believe that they are participating in an organized public event, or social gathering.

The move on Friday from the Ontario Government brought almost immediate promises of a legal challenge.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said, “We have today retained counsel and are preparing to go to court in the coming days, to challenge the Black Friday Regulation 294/21. In particular: