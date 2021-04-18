OTTAWA – Federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair has confirmed that the Government of Canada will provide a two-month extension on the two federal Mobile Health Units (MHU) it provided to Ontario in January.

Those units were originally made available to Ontario until May 1st. With the extension, Ontario can count on having the two MHUs until at least June 30th, 2021.

The MHUs are just one of the services offered under the COVID-19 Federal Rapid Surge Capacity – a means for provinces and territories to access equipment and resources, when they need it most.

“The federal government is there to provide support where it is needed most, such as Ontario which has seen an alarming resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is the Government of Canada’stop priority,” states Blair.

Quick Facts