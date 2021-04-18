Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Isaiah Neekan, 43 years of age.

Isaiah was last contacted on Friday April 16, 2021 at approximately 6:00 am.

Isaiah is an Indigenous male. He is 6′ tall and weighs about 180 lbs, with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the left shoulder of a heart with “Mom” in it and a tattoo on the right shoulder of a heart with “Dad” in it.

It is unknown precisely what he was wearing but he is known to wear either a red baseball cap or a cowboy hat and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Neekan is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807)684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.