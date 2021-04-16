Toronto – COVID-19 Update – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, “We have to do more”.

“We have implemented the strictest measures in all of North America.”

It comes down to three things, says the Premier. “It falls on me to make the difficult choices.”

Effective Immediately:

Prolonging Stay-at-Home Order extended for two weeks.

Closing all non-essential constructions.

Closing all outdoor sports venues.

Places of worship capped at ten people indoors.

Further restrictions on capacity at Big Box Stores down to 25% of capacity.

“Beginning Monday we are restricting borders at Manitoba and Quebec. We are calling on the federal government to tighten the international borders”, says the Premier.

Police and by-law officers will have enhanced powers for the remainder of the stay-at-home order.

Police and bylaw officers in Ontario have under today’s announcement been given increased authority to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

Police and by-law officers can now ask anyone outside their residence to state their purpose for leaving home and provide their home address.

Officers also have authority to stop vehicles for similar inquires.

Offenders can be issued $750 ticket.

Developing….