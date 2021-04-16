TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement.

The Ontario Cabinet met on Thursday to discuss the path forward as COVID-19 numbers across the province have continued to surge upwards.

There is a technical briefing at 1:00 pm today.

The Premier is scheduled for a 2:30 pm update.