Australia’s Angus Onisforou first grabbed headlines when he made a gadget called Quad Safe Early Warning System. Used for quad bike, golf cart and mobility scooter, the gadgets give a person a heads up when they are entering dangerous territory. At that time, Angus was just a high school student. Now, he is all set to commence his entrepreneurial journey.

Currently, Angus Onisforou is pursuing Business/Law at Sydney’s UTS. However, along with his studies, Angus decided to start a business related to something he is extremely fond of – cars or motors. Angus has been an avid collector of the watch, car/motor parts for years. While growing up, he wanted to create an opportunity for himself where he can focus on something that he is passionate about. Well, it’s about to happen soon.

Next month, Angus Onisforou is setting up a new auction house specialising in Cars and Collectables. The online business will be set up in Melbourne. The business will benefit both the seller and buyer in having a large variety of cars and collectables at one place with competitive rates.

When one gets into any kind of auction, they want to stand out among others. Angus is aware that many people/business owners are fond of motors or cars like him and want the best ones for themselves. He started the venture online after seeing how the e-commerce world progressed during the pandemic and lockdown.

Next month is crucial for Angus as his new business journey is about to begin. However, he will also dedicate enough time to his studies. The entrepreneur hopes to flourish in his auction business faster so that he can witness its global expansion worldwide by the end of 2021. About the clients he wants to work with, Angus shares, “The business will work with many clients and has been critiqued through many web designers, lawyers and professionals.”

