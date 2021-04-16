EMO – COVID-19 Update – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Sturgeon Creek Alternative Program (SCAP) in Emo.

By provincial definition, an outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more COVID-19 cases in a school and the case and contact follow-up does not show probable links outside of the school setting.

The outbreak impacts all students and staff of SCAP. All individuals identified as high risk contacts of positive cases will be contacted by end of day on April 16, 2021. The facility is currently closed for Spring Break and resumes for virtual learning next week, as per the Provincial decision impacting all Ontario students. NWHU will communicate with the education officials if in-person learning is resumed before it is deemed safe for SCAP staff and students to attend due to the outbreak.

All people involved should strictly follow Ontario’s Stay at Home Order and should self-monitor for symptoms. If anyone in a household becomes symptomatic, all members of the household must self-isolate until a negative COVID-19 test result is received for the person with symptoms. If positive, public health will provide further instructions.

NWHU, Rainy River District School Board, and SCAP are working together to ensure that the facility is safe and that all possible control measures are put in place. By taking this cautious approach and declaring an outbreak, it protects students, staff, and the community at large.