Northwest Fire Region April 15, 2021

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The damp wet weather has put a pretty strong blanket over the district in terms of wildfires.

That doesn’t mean you don’t have to be extra careful, make sure YOU are not the cause of a wildfire.

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the afternoon of April 15.

At the time of this update, there were two active fires in the region, both in the Kenora sector. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed.

The fire hazard is low across the northwest region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.

Please note: The next update will be provided on Monday April 19.